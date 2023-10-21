Milwaukee healthcare workers share concern about Gaza humanitarian crisis

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee healthcare workers joined together Friday evening to express their concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas war.

The gathering took place at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee on 13th Street. Some of the local healthcare workers expressed a desire to take a medical mission to Gaza if borders are opened.

According to a press release, "Not only have water supplies, food, and electricity been cut off, all medical supplies have also been prevented from entering Gaza. Some hospitals have already run out of fuel and the remaining hospitals have less than a few days worth of fuel remaining. Many healthcare workers have been killed, including physicians, paramedics, and others. A humanitarian crisis of unimaginable proportions is unfolding before our eyes."

