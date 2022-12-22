Milwaukee health leaders encourage people to exercise caution against extreme cold

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — As the holiday season kicks into high gear, the upcoming winter storm is bringing another difficult and dangerous partner with it: frigidly cold temperatures.

“It's going to be dangerously cold. I think people just need to understand that the cold right now is really sort of the highest risk and most dangerous situation,” said City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson.

In anticipation of the freeze, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is encouraging people to exercise extreme caution in the coming days and pay close attention to some Milwaukeeans who may need it most.

“We want neighbors and friends and families to be aware of the risk of the cold and to reach out and connect with neighbors, family members who may be at home who may be elderly,” said Johnson.

Another vulnerable population that faces potential trouble during this extreme cold is the homeless community.

Johnson says the city will have two drop-in warming centers open throughout the holiday weekend, St. Ben’s Parish on West State Street and Repairers of the Breach on West Vilet Street.

She says the health department is working closely with the Milwaukee Metropolitan Area Extreme Weather Task Force to see if a third center will be needed.

Still, Johnson encourages people to stay alert, stay informed, and most of all, stay safe this holiday weekend.

“Be very thoughtful about the implications of this very cold weather we're about to see and the fact that the conditions will be changing quickly over the next couple of days,” said Johnson.

If you would like to get assistance for people living outside during these dangerous conditions, email outreach@milwaukeecountywi.gov with the location and general description of the individual.

