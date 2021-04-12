Milwaukee groups to receive $100K in grants to curb reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee is giving over $100,000 to community groups working to reduce reckless driving in the area.

A total of $102,000 in grants is going to 18 community groups. The grants aim to reduce reckless driving and decrease the number of traffic crashes, "by creating safer streets, fostering community involvement, and building awareness around the dangers and impacts of reckless driving," according to a statement from the city's Department of Public Works on Monday.

Grants range from $2,000 up to $5,000. The program is part of an effort by the City-County Carjacking and Reckless Driving Task Force.

The money will be distributed by the Department of Public Works. Awards will go toward a variety of programs, events, and campaigns.

The projects range from physical marketing campaigns, social media campaigns, as well as music videos, murals and community walks and events, according to the city.

The projects are expected to be implemented in the summer and fall of 2021.

“Reckless Driving is a deadly danger on our streets. To improve safety, it is important that we bring together as many partners as possible to reduce the problem,” Mayor Tom Barrett said in the statement.

“The Milwaukee Police are stepping up their efforts, and the work of community groups will complement that," the mayor said.

Milwaukee Police Department has also launched a new task force, the Traffic Safety Unit, to crack down on driving-related offenses and ultimately save lives.

