Milwaukee gas station giving away $50 of gas per vehicle following donation

MILWAUYKEE — The BP gas station at 8th and Atkinson is giving away $50 of gas per vehicle following a generous donation from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation on Monday.

The gas station, which is the only Black-owned gas station in Milwaukee, is giving away $20,000 worth of gas - which adds up to gas for 400 vehicles.

TMJ4 BP gas station at 8th and Atkinson



The association says the donation is a way to support the Black owned business and to support the community amid record-high gas prices.

"As we know gas prices are soaring, and we address the most pressing needs in the community," said Darlene C. Russell, the director of community engagement at the Greater Milwaukee Association. "What better way to support people so they can get to and from work."

"It means a lot with gas $5 plus regular - I can't even stress the importance of what this is doing for the community. It is a blessing," said gas station owner Kai Trimble-Lea.

