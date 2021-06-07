Milwaukee gas prices continue to rise amid summer travel season

MILWAUKEE — Gas prices continue to rise in Milwaukee, following record-cheap prices during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GasBuddy reports Monday that the average cost per gallon in Milwaukee is 99 cents higher than it was during the same time a year ago.

The average price per gallon now stands at $2.94 per gallon in Milwaukee. That's 5.8 cents per gallon higher compared to a week ago and 9 cents higher than a month ago, according to GasBuddy.

Milwaukee's average gas prices are slightly higher compared to the Wisconsin average, their report finds.

The cheapest station in Milwaukee is priced at $2.67 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $3.29. The lowest price in the state is $2.52 per gallon, while the highest is $3.15.

Their report does not include price trends between regular gasoline, premium and mid-grade.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says the high price to fill up your tank is in part due to the summer travel season. Many people are eager to jump in their cars for a road trip following a year of being cramped in their homes amid the pandemic.

"We're entering our fourth straight week with the national average above the key $3 per gallon level, but while gas prices haven't broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway," De Haan said in a statement Monday.

Gas prices now are a bit higher than they have been historically. Here are gas prices in Milwaukee and nationally going back ten years, according to GasBuddy:

June 7, 2020: $1.95/g (U.S. Average: $2.02/g)

June 7, 2019: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

June 7, 2018: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.94/g)

June 7, 2017: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

June 7, 2016: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)

June 7, 2015: $2.83/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

June 7, 2014: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

June 7, 2013: $4.08/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)

June 7, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g)

June 7, 2011: $4.00/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)

