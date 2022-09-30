Milwaukee FPC requesting resident feedback for Police Satisfaction survey

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) is asking citizens from the City of Milwaukee to provide feedback by providing a short survey for residents to fill out.

The purpose of this survey is to inform the Commission and the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) about what is being done well and what needs improvement.

Milwaukee residents will be randomly selected. If a resident is selected they will receive either a phone call from a surveyor or a postcard titled “Help us serve you better in the City of Milwaukee!” with a link to complete the online survey.

The FPC is MPD’s citizen oversight body. According to a news release, the FPC performs the Police Satisfaction survey every two years.

The FPC and MPD review and compare the results from year to year to find trends and influence policing practices.

If you would like more information about what is included in the Police Satisfaction Survey or would like to view previous surveys, you can visit the FPC's website.

The feedback provided by residents goes into metrics, including perceptions of safety, community trust and confidence in Milwaukee police, and residents' experiences with police both resident-initiated and police-initiated.

If you are not one of the randomly selected Milwaukee residents but would like to take the survey, you can access it by going to the City of Milwaukee website.

