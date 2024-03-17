Milwaukee food truck ban extends west on Capitol Drive starting Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Food trucks and other sales from vehicles are now banned along Capitol Drive from 76th Street to Wauwatosa.

The legislation was approved last month by the Common Council and went into effect Saturday.

A food truck owner in the area told TMJ4 he wasn’t worried about the ban affecting business, but residents that live there were surprised to see the intersection of 76th and Capitol empty Saturday afternoon.

“I feel bad for the business owners because we go there all the time. We definitely support them because it’s so convenient and then they get the exposure being on this busy street,” Breanna Franklin explained.

Franklin lives near 76th and Capitol and said she often saw food trucks parked along the main street.

For the past decade, food trucks haven’t been allowed from 51st to 76th Street on Capitol Drive. This new legislation expands the current ban.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland, who sponsored the file, said the ban would affect anyone selling food, clothing, or other items from parked vehicles along W. Capitol Dr. in the impacted area.

The issue was heightened after a food truck was smashed into pieces by a driver near Capitol Dr. and Holton in February. That’s an area along Capitol where food trucks are still allowed.

"I'm trying to protect the owners of these food trucks,” Alderman Westmoreland said in an earlier interview with TMJ4.

The legislation was in the works before the horrific crash, but Westmoreland said the impacted area has traffic safety issues and cleanliness concerns.

Business owners along Capitol Drive like Donald Lee of Big Daddy’s BBQ & Soul Food agreed.

“I don’t think they should be too close to a business selling food, especially when we have to pick up their trash,” Donald Lee said.

TMJ4’s Kaylee Staral asked businesses and residents if they thought the ban would increase safety.

“No. No. I can’t tell you what will improve the driving but I don’t think getting rid of them is going to do anything,” Franklin responded.

Down the street in Milwaukee District 6, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs oversees part of Capitol Dr. closer to Shorewood.

“I look at the food truck business on a block-by-block basis,” Coggs shared.

Westmoreland shared he wants to designate another zone for food trucks on streets that aren’t as busy.

