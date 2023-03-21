Milwaukee food bank preps for influx of those in need as pandemic FoodShare benefits end

MILWAUKEE — A pandemic lifeline has officially come to an end. The federal government ended its extra food share benefits last month, but March was the first time more than 700,000 Wisconsinites did not receive the extra money.

"They cut us all off at once," said Sherrie Tussler, the executive director of the Hunger Task Force.

The program was created as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic. On the third weekend of each month, FoodShare members would get on average an extra $95, on top of their regular food share benefits.

"People would get that payment and it would help them make ends meet closer to the end of the month," said Tussler. "It made a huge difference."

Tussler says ending the program impacts more than 250,000 people in Milwaukee County. She's now concerned even more families will be in need of food.

"​We are anticipating that by June things will start to get pretty tight around here. Before you know it, everybody is going to be struggling and then we are going to have to figure out who the neediest of the needy really are."

In preparation, the Hunger Task Force is meeting with the more than 50 local food pantries it helps supply.

"What we've done is met with our pantry coordinators and told them to think really hard about who they help, how much food they give, why they are helping that person," said Tussler. "We've all got to be smart, we've got to meter those resources well. ​If you need help reach out to us."

If you're in need of services or would like to donate to the Hunger Task Force's cause, visit their website.

