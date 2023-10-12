Milwaukee firefighters install smoke detectors in homes as part of Fire Prevention Week

MILWAUKEE — It's Fire Prevention Week and the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) is bringing their message of fire safety door-to-door in various communities.

"It's an opportunity for us to engage with the community. We get to meet our neighbors close to the firehouse, they get to know who we are," said Captain Lorenzo Williams.

On Wednesday, firefighters from Department 10 canvassed a south-side neighborhood asking if residents had working smoke detectors.

Williams said most homes have smoke detectors, but they don't always work. The department wants to make sure working detectors are in every home.

Sonia Robles was one of the neighbors who received smoke detectors on Wednesday.

"There was an incident with a family member that had some fire going on. I look around and I was like, 'Oh my god, we have none.' And I have kids," Robles said. "Now I feel safe, that my kids are safe. Hopefully [firefighters] never need to come with their sirens down the block."

Williams said handing out fire alarms is something they do often, going to different neighborhoods each time. If no one answers the door, they leave a flier letting their neighbors know about the free program.

If you need a new smoke detector you can request one be installed in your home by calling the Smoke Alarm Hotline at 414-286-8980.

Officials recommend you check your alarms monthly.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip