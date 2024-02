Milwaukee Firefighters are handling a fire at Layton Gardens senior apartments.

That's near Layton and 27th on the city's south side.

Sydni Eure, TMJ4 Fire at Layton Gardens Senior Apartments

A deputy fire chief told TMJ4 at least one person had to be rescued from the senior apartment complex.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you updates.

