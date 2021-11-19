Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission bans no-knock warrants

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are having a change of procedure.
The Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission is banning officers and investigators from using no-knock warrants. The practice allows police to enter a home without warning.
The board voted to approve the resolution on Thursday.
No-knock warrants came into the national spotlight last year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a woman from Louisville, Kentucky, who was fatally shot by police in her home.
