Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission bans no-knock warrants

Posted at 7:58 PM, Nov 18, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are having a change of procedure.

The Milwaukee Fire & Police Commission is banning officers and investigators from using no-knock warrants. The practice allows police to enter a home without warning.

The board voted to approve the resolution on Thursday.

No-knock warrants came into the national spotlight last year after the death of Breonna Taylor, a woman from Louisville, Kentucky, who was fatally shot by police in her home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

