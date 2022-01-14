Milwaukee Fire Dept. giving away free smoke alarms, warns of cautionary close call

MILWAUKEE — Smoke alarms can save lives. A potentially deadly situation could have been avoided in Milwaukee had there been a smoke alarm in the apartment.

On Jan. 8, the Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a call for smoke in an apartment building. There was light smoke and haze in the basement. Everyone evacuated the building except for one apartment.

Milwaukee firefighters forced their way into the final apartment where they found an approximately 50-year-old woman without a pulse and not breathing. The apartment was filled with heavy smoke, and there was no smoke alarm in her apartment, the fire department said.

They successfully resuscitated her, and she was brought to the hospital where she is in "extremely critical condition" according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Don't wait until it's too late. A smoke alarm can save your life. The department said that it will come to your house and install free smoke alarms.

Call the Smoke Alarm Hotline at (414) 286-8980, and firefighters will come to your home to deliver a free smoke alarm.

