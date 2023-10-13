Milwaukee Fire Department to re-open Fire Station 17 if 2024 city budget is approved

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department said if the city's 2024 proposed budget is approved, MFD will recommission Engine Company 17, and re-open Fire Station 17 on 13th Street.

Engine Company 17 and Fire Station 17, located at 4953 South 13th Street, were decommissioned and closed in January 2021.

According to MFD, "Pending the adoption of Mayor Johnson’s 2024 proposed Fire Department budget items by the Common Council, the Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) will be able to add one (1) Engine Company and one (1) Paramedic Unit to its frontline fire suppression and emergency medical capacity."

An additional paramedic unit will also be commissioned and assigned to run as a second Advanced Life Support Unit out of Fire Station 36 at 4060 North 27th Street. MFD says this unit is yet to be assigned a number. It will augment Paramedic Unit 5 in responding to the busiest areas in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip