Milwaukee Fire Department responds to multi-home fire near 37th and Mt. Vernon

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a multi-home fire near 37th and Mount Vernon Friday morning.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Aug 04, 2023
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a multi-home fire near 37th and Mt. Vernon Friday morning.

Specific details on the fire have not been released, but TMJ4 has a crew on the scene who reported seeing firefighters working on two homes in the area.

One home has significant damage with windows blown out.

House fire near 37th and Mt. Vernon.

Information on whether or not anyone was injured in the fire and how it started have not been released.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

