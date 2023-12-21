Milwaukee Fire Department responds to an apartment fire near 107th and Fond Du Lac

Milwaukee Fire Department crews responded to an apartment fire near 107th and Fond Du Lac around 4:00 Thursday morning.

A battalion chief says there were originally reports of two children trapped inside the building, but that they were found and reunited with family.

“For the first half hour of the fire scene, we were predicating our tactics on making sure that everyone was out of this building and triple checking to make sure that was the case,” says Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz.

Two other people were treated for minor injuries. Crews were able to maintain the fire to one apartment unit, but say there was significant smoke damage to the second floor of the building.

Crews are still investigating a cause.

