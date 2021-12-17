Milwaukee Fire Department lays Battalion Chief Sean Slowey to rest after 41 years of service

MILWAUKEE — To many, Battalion Fire Chief Sean Slowey was a friend, a father, and a hero. And on Friday, that hero was finally laid to rest in the city he's served for more than 40 years.

"A golden heart stopped beating. Hard-working hands put to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us that he only takes the best," said Chief Slowey's son, Jack Slowey.

The 68-year-old died last week after a long battle with brain cancer. Those who knew Slowey said he dedicated his life to helping the community after joining the Milwaukee Fire Department in 1981.

TMJ4

"Sean lived and breathed the fire department. Sean loved firefighters. Sean really, really loved being with the crews, being out on the streets. There are hundreds of people walking around today because your father laid his hands on them and gave them their life back," said Milwaukee Fire Department ​Chief Aaron Lipski.

Over the next 41 years, Slowey would work his way up the ranks from Heavy Equipment Operator to Fire Captain and eventually to Chief Battalion. And loved every minute of it.

TMJ4

"He woke up every single day with a smile on his face, ready to save the city with his friends. I can promise you the greatest honor is being his son," said Jack.

And although he's no longer here, many say his legacy will live on forever as the hometown hero loved by all.

"I found closure in the belief that he knew exactly how much we all loved him when he decided it was his time," said Jack.

"I love you guys," said Chief Slowey, in a voice recording.

