MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating a small plane crash at Timmerman Field. The plane is on the runway, on its nose.

They say they believe that the plane had a mechanical issue while it was taxiing, but that is still under investigation.

MFD Deputy Chief Will Kowalski says that no injuries, fire, or hazardous material was reported.

Units are still on scene.

