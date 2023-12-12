Milwaukee Fire Department investigating kitchen fire at vacant restaurant

Milwaukee firefighters put out a fire near Prospect and North Avenue early this morning. They say it started in the kitchen of the currently closed Judy's on North Mexican restaurant on the city's east side. There were no in

Firefighters arrived to the restaurant around 4:00am and were able to put the fire out in about ten minutes. They say it was contained mostly to the kitchen and that they saw a lot more smoke than flames. The floors above the restaurant are mostly office space, which were also unoccupied at the time.

Investigators with the fire department are still working to figure out what caused the fire. They say they didn't see any signs of foul play.

