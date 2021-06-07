Milwaukee Fire Department gives tips on how to stay cool in extreme heat

PORT WASHINGTON — While things are starting to feel like summer, there are different issues someone may experience in extreme heat.

With temperatures reaching 94 degrees this weekend more people were enjoying outside activities and local officials want people to be vigilant.

Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Hartung said being outside in extreme heat for long periods of time is not safe due to the issues that can arise.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include, confusion, muscle cramps and headaches among other things.

"If someone is hot and not sweating that's when you need to call 911,"Hartung said. "That's a sign of potential heat stroke."

He said when someone begins to feel those symptoms it is crucial they bring down their body temperature.

"Wearing lose fitted clothes, light color clothes also help keep an individual cool that's outside especially if they are under direct sun at a graduation," Hartung said.

He also added avoiding the sun from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sun is at its highest intensity and drinking plenty water is helpful too.

This weekend, many people were out celebrating high school graduates.

Graduating high school and wearing a cap and gown is something seniors look forward to, but with it being so hot some say they couldn't wait to take the layers off.

Port Washington graduate Zaara Rehman beamed with joy as she walked across the stage to get her diploma despite how hot it was.

"It was really hot like we were waiting in the class before graduation, and I was sweating," Rehman said. "It's honestly worth it because it feels really great to get put on the cap and gown and be here today."

But, for her classmates the extra layers didn't bother them so much.

Port Washington graduates Nate Kasdorf, Joe Kemp and Chem Castillo smiled and said while it was hot they wanted to make sure they looked good in their caps and gowns.

All three boys embraced each other as they gushed about how amazing their time at Port Washington High School was saying that it was the bonds they created that got them through.

Even with the bright sun beaming down at them, they still beat the heat and graduated.

