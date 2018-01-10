Milwaukee Fire Department battles early morning house fire near 38th & Roberts

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters in Milwaukee responded to early-morning blaze at a home near 38th & Roberts on Wednesday.

Battalion Chief Andrew Timm said four engines, two trucks and a medical unit were called to the home around 3:40 a.m.

'We had reports of people trapped on the interior of the building. Initial arriving companies found fire showing on the first and second floors of the home," Timm said.

Fire crews entered the home to knock down the flames in the first floor kitchen.

They cut holes in the roof so they could put out the fire on the second floor.

"Eventually, all searches ended up to be clear," Timm said. "We found nobody inside, on the interior of the building."

Timm said the home appears occupied but no owner or resident was found to be anywhere at the scene.

People from one home, next door, had to be evacuated for a short time.

One firefighter suffered a small burn.

Timm said the fire was out by approximately 4:10 a.m. He characterized the damage to the home as "heavy loss," and said it won't be able to be occupied anytime soon.

Where in the house the fire started is under investigation.

Timm said firefighters responding to the home didn't hear any smoke detectors going off. Although he added that could be because of how advanced the blaze was when they arrived.