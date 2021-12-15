Milwaukee Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Slowey dies after battling brain cancer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) announced Battalion Chief Sean W. Slowey died Dec. 11 after battling brain cancer.

Chief Slowey was an active member of the department and had a 41-year career with MFD.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1953 and began his career with MFD on Jan. 19, 1981. He advanced to the rank of Heavy Equipment Operator in 1986, to Lieutenant in 1988, to Fire Lieutenant Paramedic in 1996, and to Fire Captain in 1998. He ran multiple firehouses over the following 10 years including Firehouse 18, 5, and 21.

MFD says he also served in the Technical Services Division, and EMS Division before he went back out to serve his final years in boots-on-the ground service at Battalion 1.

Chief Slowey enjoyed sailing, golfing, downhill ski racing, horseback riding, biking, and spending time with his dog, Sasha. MFD says he was often found with a glass of wine or fine bourbon and a cigar.

Friends, family,and MFD will be paying their respects on Friday during visitation at the Wisconsin Center 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service will follow from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. His procession will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip