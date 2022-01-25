Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission consider towing some unregistered cars to stop reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission will consider amending its towing policy to help prevent more reckless driving.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, the commission will discuss allowing police officers to tow unregistered vehicles that are:



endangering safety by reckless driving

exceeding the speed limit by 25 miles per hour or more

fleeing from an officer

drag racing

In Milwaukee, at least sixty people have died in traffic crashes in 2021 and more than 35,000 have been injured, according to city data.

In Milwaukee, speeding citations through September of 2021 roughly tripled compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the Traffic Safety Unit, of nearly 10,000 citations issued from February 2021 to November 2021, more than half were for people driving at least 20 miles an hour over the limit.

The meeting is happening at 5: 30 p.m. If you want to watch the meeting, use this link and use Live Stream 2. If you want to actually join the meeting and make a comment, click here.

