Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission Board to vote on Acting Chief Jeffrey Norman's appointment on Nov. 4

Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 01, 2021
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) said the board will vote on Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman's appointment on Thursday, Nov. 4.

Thursday's vote is the final step in the selection process for the Board on whether to appoint Acting Chief Norman as the next permanent Chief of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The vote will take place as the board's regular meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The FPC previously held three meetings in consideration of the chief of police candidate. Numerous members of the public gathered at the meetings to ask Norman questions regarding the position.

