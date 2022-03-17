Milwaukee Film returns to in-person festival this April after 2 years of virtual programming

MILWAKEE — Milwaukee Film is returning as an in-person festival April 21 to May 5 after two years of virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Milwaukee Film was moved from a fall to spring timeframe last year, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.

The in-person portion of the festival was reduced to five screens at the Oriental Theatre, Avalon Theater and Times Cinema.

TMJ4

The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that in 2019 before the pandemic, the Milwaukee Film Festival set a record-breaking attendance with 87,618 people at the Avalon Theater, the Broadway Theatre Center, the Jann Serr Studio Cinema, the Oriental Theatre, the Rivoli Theatre and the Times Cinema.

Some films will be presented in only a virtual and only an in-person platform. The full festival lineup will be announced April 7. The box office will t hen open April 11 for members and April 13 for the general public.

Milwaukee Film will invite several filmmakers to the festival for in-person programming, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

As Milwaukee Film transitions, the festival will have less films than in 2019. There was 349 films in 2019.

