Milwaukee Film Festival returns to in-person screenings

MILWAUKEE — In-person screenings are back at the Milwaukee Film Festival! Milwaukee Film made the announcement Tuesday saying this year's screenings will take place at Oriental Theatre, Avalon Theater, Times Cinema, and on virtual platforms.

Five in-person screening options will be available, allowing for a full slate of local, national, and international films. Hundreds of films will be available for this year's festival including favorites from the top festivals of the year.

“This year’s lineup is shaping up to continue to offer something for everyone – a return of all of our favorite program categories audiences have come to know and love, from Black Lens to Cream City Cinema to GenreQueer to Rated K: For Kids to Worldviews and so much more in between – and quite simply, two weeks of the best films of the year,” said Cara Ogburn, Artistic Director.

The full film lineup will be released in April, but Milwaukee Film did share some of the early highlights. Some of the films include:

A 40th-anniversary screening of TheThing on 35mm, presented with a live episode of the Cinebuds podcast featuring Milwaukee Film’s Kristopher Pollard and 88.9 RadioMilwaukee’s Justin Barney.

on 35mm, presented with a live episode of the Cinebuds podcast featuring Milwaukee Film’s Kristopher Pollard and 88.9 RadioMilwaukee’s Justin Barney. A big-screen presentation of Spike Lee’s 2020 documentary David Byrne’s American Utopia , featuring Milwaukeean Angie Swan.

Byrne’s , featuring Milwaukeean Angie Swan. Favorites from the top festivals of the year, like the Sundance standout John Boyega-starring 892 (dir. Abi Damaris Corbin); and top films from Locarno, Venice, and Toronto such as family drama CostaBrava, Lebanon (dir.Mounia Akl), South African thriller GoodMadam (dir. Jenna Cato Bass) and the Philippines’ surreal disaster movie Whetherthe Weather is Fine (dir. Carlo Francisco Manatad).

Anyone interested in virtual screenings can purchase an all-access festival pass which includes in-person screenings as well or a virtual-only pass. Those are available here.

