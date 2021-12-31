Watch
Milwaukee Film announces dates for 2022 film festival

Posted at 11:33 AM, Dec 31, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film announced Friday that the 14th annual Milwaukee Film Festival will take place April 21 through May 5, 2022.

In 2021 the festival was virtual, offering over 200 films that were available online through the Milwaukee Film App. The festival appears to be returning to theaters for 2022, with the announcement promising “The best in cinema from across the globe, back on the big screen where it belongs.”

For more information on Milwaukee Film and to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can head to their website here.

