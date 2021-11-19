Milwaukee family asking for help after pregnant mom of four was shot, killed Monday

MILWAUKEE — It was near 36th and Meineke where family and friends say Gelisha Robinson lost her life. Now, a memorial stands in its place where many come to remember the mom of four and the life she lived.

"I was devastated, I still am devastated, I feel broken," said Nae Rosa, Robinson's best friend.

Family and friends of Robinson say they're still in disbelief after the 26-year-old was shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Gelisha Robinson, a 26-year-old Milwaukee mom of four, was shot and killed on Monday.





"I haven't been to sleep in 4 days, I haven't ate in four days," said TJ Topps.

Topps, the fiance, and father of Robinson's four young kids says she was six months pregnant at the time and had just found out that she was having a boy.

"I just automatically panicked, so I started calling her phone, I just kept calling her phone, she wasn't answering," said Topps.

Friends of Robinson, also known as Gigi, said she was an incredible mom, aunt, and friend who lit up every room she walked in. They have no idea why anyone would want to hurt her.

Police are still looking for suspects.

"She never did any harm or meant any harm to anybody. Whoever did it should feel, should feel something. Should feel horrible for shooting a mother, taking the mother away from her child," said Rosa.

Robinson's fiance says he's still struggling to tell their four kids, who range in ages from three to six-years-old, what happened.

"They are asking, and they keep asking, so I'm trying to be strong for them and myself as well. I know I've got to tell them. I'm just going to go with the kiddie version for right now. When they get older and are old enough and want to know, I'm going to let them know," said Topps.

Now, the family is turning to the community for help. They have started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Robinson's funeral costs, and say any little bit helps.

To donate click here. The family is also taking donations through Cash App: $RVATJ.

