Milwaukee falls to Cleveland St. 71-65 in Horizon

Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 10:42 PM, Mar 08, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Torrey Patton had 14 points and 13 rebounds to lift top-seeded Cleveland State to a 71-65 win over eighth-seed Milwaukee in the Horizon League Tourney semifinals.

The Vikings, who will face third-seeded Oakland or fourth-seeded Northern Kentucky in Tuesday’s title game, closed the game on a 10-1 run in the last 1:31. Tre Gomillion had 16 points for Cleveland State, including a dunk and free throw with a minute left for a 66-64 lead with a minute to go. Josh Thomas led the Panthers with a career-high 25 points.

