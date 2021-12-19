Milwaukee experiences six shootings in four hours; two fatal

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department confirmed six shootings across the city of Milwaukee within a four-hour span with two fatalities.

As of December 15, the Milwaukee Police Department reported 189 homicides throughout 2021. Including the two fatalities overnight, Milwaukee officially broke their 2020 record of 190 homicides.

The first shooting occurred at 11:11 p.m. at the 800 block of South 17th street. A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital. It appears as though the shooting was self-inflicted, according to Milwaukee Police.

Also at 11:11 p.m, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The shooting occurred at the 3200 block of North 32nd street.

At 12:40 a.m. on the 6400 block of West Bradley Road, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

A 20 to 30 year-old male was involved in a shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the hospital. The location of the shooting and the identity of the victim is under investigation with the Milwaukee Police Department.

At around 1:30 a.m. on the 7600 Block of West Bobolink Ave., a 17-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

On the 4800 block of North Evans, police responded to a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:57 a.m. It is believed the male victim is in his 20’s and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any information or was a witness to any of these crimes is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

This story is on-going and will be updated with more information as it comes out.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip