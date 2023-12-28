Milwaukee educator remembers Herb Kohl for his philanthropy and dedication to education

MILWAUKEE — Herb Kohl may be remembered as a senator or the man who kept the Bucks in Milwaukee. But for thousands of students and educators across the state, his legacy is far more than that.

La'Ketta Caldwell, the Director of Opportunity Academy at LUMIN schools called Kohl a "hope starter," an inspiration, and a generous spirit. In her role at LUMIN and in over a decade of work at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, she saw firsthand how Herb Kohl Philanthropies impacted the lives of students in Milwaukee and across Wisconsin.

"He thinks every child in the state of Wisconsin, no matter your economic background, no matter who your parents were or if they have a title or not, every child deserves to have an experience. And I'm forever grateful to former Senator Kohl for providing experiences," Caldwell said.

One of those experiences is what his philanthropic organization calls 'Learning Journeys,' which provide funding for Milwaukee students to go to the nation's capital to learn about politics, history, and the importance of voting. Caldwell has been a part of six of those trips.

"He made it affordable, he made it an opportunity," Caldwell said of the trips. "To actually see the Lincoln Memorial and also stand exactly where Dr. King gave the "I Have a Dream" speech. To learn the history component and to learn why voting is important."

She said the trips were transformational for her students.

"We had students that said, 'I want to be a politician. I want to be at the table where decisions are made,'" Caldwell recalled.

Another branch of Kohl's philanthropy is the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation. The foundation has provided more than $34 million in grants and scholarships to Wisconsin students, teachers, and schools.

"He knew innately inside of him that change happens when you have an education," Caldwell said of Kohl. "He understood the power of education and that every kid, no matter where your school is located, every child deserves a great education."

She said the work he did to support students and educators far outweighs the millions of dollars behind his name, what he did with the Bucks, and the title of senator.

"He's a champion for human beings, not just education. He sees people where they could be. He sees them where they are too, but he plants those seeds. And even though he's not here anymore, he's planted seeds that are going to break through the ground and they're going to make an impact. So, his legacy is going to be long-lasting," Caldwell said.

