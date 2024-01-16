Watch Now
Milwaukee DPW suspends garbage, recycling collection because of cold conditions

TMJ4 News
Milwaukee DPW Crews started at 9:00 p.m. Monday. They will run 12-hour rotating shifts until the storm is over.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 16:27:39-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says it's suspending garbage and recycling collection operations the rest of Tuesday afternoon and evening, due to dangerously cold temperatures.

The DPW adds it will limit shifts tomorrow, and will work on Saturday, January 20 to catch up on service.

Officials say people should clear snow and ice around and on top of their garbage and recycling carts, as well as clearing a path for those carts to be rolled.

In addition, both the DPW's North Drop-Off Center (6660 N Industrial Road) and South Drop-Off Center (3879 W Lincoln Avenue) have closed for the rest of the day Tuesday, but will reopen on Wednesday.

