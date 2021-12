MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) said crews began salting citywide Tuesday afternoon to address potential freezing rain expected Tuesday night.

DPW says crews will continue salting throughout the night and as needed.

Officials say some delays and impacts to daily recycling and/or garbage may take place.

As for parking, no changes to regulations are expected. Winter parking regulations began Dec. 1.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip