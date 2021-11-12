Milwaukee DPW announces inaugural recycling poster contest

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Thursday they partnered with Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) and Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful to host its first recycling poster contest. It coincides with Earth Day 2022.

All MPS K-12 students are invited to showcase their artist talent and commitment to reduce, reuse, and recycle by participating in the contest.

The inaugural contest's theme is "Know Before You Throw", which will emphasize the importance of placing only accepted items into recycle containers. Officials say three entries per grade category may be submitted by each participating school for a total of 12 entries.

“MPS is a great partner in helping instill the need to protect our environment. We look forward to the creative contributions from students as recycling helps create a better world for their future,” said Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Polenske.

The first place winner in each of four grade categories will receive a $100 gift card. One grand-prize winner's school will receive a $200 gift card for room supplies.

All students will receive a Certificate of Recognition for participating.

