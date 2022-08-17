Milwaukee domestic violence commission official resigns after Hamilton is appointed to OVP

MILWAUKEE — Jermaine Reed, a chairperson of the Milwaukee Domestic Violence Commission announced his resignation on Tuesday.

Reed's resignation come after Alderman Ashanti Hamilton was appointed the director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention.

In a phone call with TMJ4 News, Reed said he "could not in good conscience work with them" after they appointed any person who has any history of domestic violence as the head of the organization.

Reed added their commissions' goal is to hold the abuser accountable, not to empower them and pay them.

Hamilton faced child abuse charges in 2009, but they were dropped after he took a plea deal.

"This is a reality that I had to go through, a learning experience that I had to grow through. I think we bring our life experiences to every position that we take. I brought that experience to my representation of the 1st aldermanic district. I brought that growth that understanding how to help families. I'll bring that to this position," Hamilton said Monday.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Hamilton's appointment during a press conference Monday morning. Mayor Johnson invited Hamilton to the position and Hamilton accepted. The position is not elected.

Just-fired director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, Arnitta Holliman, described the mayor and commissioner's actions as "unwarranted and unprofessional" in a blistering statement on Monday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

