Milwaukee doesn't have $15M to tear down Northridge Mall if owners refuse to do it

Attorneys representing the City of Milwaukee said the city does not have the $15 million potentially needed to tear down the vacant Northridge Mall, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

During a court hearing on Monday, attorneys said the city does not have the money for the mall’s demolition if the owners, who live in China and Canada, refuse to do it.

The news comes a day after a fourth fire was reported at the vacant structure since the summer, BizJournal reports.

“The court understands that what is involved is very expensive, however, there has to be some way to address this,” Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge William Sosnay said during Monday’s court hearing, according to BizJournal. “Given the realities of it, and the fact that the owners of the property live outside of the country thousands of miles away, and to date have been ignoring – for all intents and purposes – the orders of the court, that places the onus unfortunately on the other side, the city.”

There is currently no city funding identified or approved to pay for the demolition if the mall’s owners, U.S. Black Spruce, refuse to comply with a raze order. However, BizJournal reports that the city is seeking funds from other sources.

U.S. Black Spruce has owned Northridge Mall since 2008. A 2019 demolition order is not being enforced due to court appeals filed by the owners.

Judge Sosnay has set a deadline for Jan. 13 for both U.S. Black Spruce and the city to file demolition plans for the vacant structure. The Northridge Mall owners are also ordered to appear in person for the next court date on Jan. 24.

U.S. Black Spruce has nearly $263,000 in fines after the judge previously enforced a $2,000-per-day sanctions against the owners for not putting the mall under security, according to BizJournal.

