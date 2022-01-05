Milwaukee Department of Public Works continues salting operations due to blowing snow, dropping temperatures

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) finished salting the city's main streets on Wednesday and will begin working on side streets.

According to DPW, a citywide salting operations began Wednesday morning after rush hour. DPW salted main streets and residential streets ahead of the continued blowing snow and dropping temperatures throughout the day and overnight.

DPW announced late Wednesday afternoon that they have completed the main streets and are now into the side streets.

The amount of snow and timing will determine when the operations ends.

DPW said its staff will continue to monitor conditions and patrol throughout the night.

No changes to parking regulations is expected.

There may be delays and impacts to daily recycling and/or garbage as conditions develops. Check here for updates.

