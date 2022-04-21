Milwaukee deemed 'climate haven' for resistance against climate disasters

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee was selected as one of more than a dozen cities deemed to be "climate havens" - places that could avoid the worst effects of natural disasters and support larger populations, according to a report from CNBC.

Climate concerns such as rising water, stronger storms and larger wildfires, coupled with the increasing prices of homes and of living in many places in the U.S., has led some to consider moving.

Not to places with the hottest job markets or tastiest eating scenes - but to cities in the U.S. thought to be more resistant to a changing environment.

Many of these cities selected by experts CNBC interviewed are located in the Midwest, next to the freshwater Great Lakes. Wisconsin has two of the cities selected - Milwaukee, and Madison.

“I see climate migration as an opportunity for these cities to avoid the mistakes of urban sprawl,” said Anna Marandi,program manager of climate resilience and sustainability at the National League of Cities. “They often have a vibrant, walkable downtown that might just need a little bit of revitalization.”

This is the full list:

Asheville, North Carolina

Buffalo, New York

Burlington, Vermont

Detroit, Michigan

Duluth, Minnesota

Madison, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Rochester, New York

Watch CNBC's long-form report on their website.

