Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Milwaukee deemed 'climate haven' for resistance against climate disasters

city of milwaukee
Morry Gash/AP
FILE - This July 29, 2020, file photo shows the Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks NBA basketball team, in Milwaukee. Voting will look a little different this November. NBA owners have pledged to open arenas in Salt Lake City and elsewhere as part of an agreement they made with players to combat racial injustice. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
city of milwaukee
Posted at 12:10 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 13:10:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee was selected as one of more than a dozen cities deemed to be "climate havens" - places that could avoid the worst effects of natural disasters and support larger populations, according to a report from CNBC.

Climate concerns such as rising water, stronger storms and larger wildfires, coupled with the increasing prices of homes and of living in many places in the U.S., has led some to consider moving.

Not to places with the hottest job markets or tastiest eating scenes - but to cities in the U.S. thought to be more resistant to a changing environment.

Many of these cities selected by experts CNBC interviewed are located in the Midwest, next to the freshwater Great Lakes. Wisconsin has two of the cities selected - Milwaukee, and Madison.

“I see climate migration as an opportunity for these cities to avoid the mistakes of urban sprawl,” said Anna Marandi,program manager of climate resilience and sustainability at the National League of Cities. “They often have a vibrant, walkable downtown that might just need a little bit of revitalization.”

This is the full list:

  • Asheville, North Carolina
  • Buffalo, New York
  • Burlington, Vermont
  • Detroit, Michigan
  • Duluth, Minnesota
  • Madison, Wisconsin
  • Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Rochester, New York

Watch CNBC's long-form report on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule