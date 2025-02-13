Milwaukee declares Snow Emergency for Thursday night: How to safely park your car

MILWAUKEE — A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Milwaukee for Thursday, February 13.

What does that mean? Drivers should not park on main streets (arterials), and alternate side parking is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Watch: There's more snow coming Friday - here's how much to expect:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Waking up to snow and looking ahead to more

Residents should plan on moving their vehicles to the odd-numbered side of all side streets by 10 p.m. Thursday.

MPS has agreed to make several schools available for off-street parking starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. You just have to move your car by 7 a.m. Friday. Here's a full list:

Wedgewood Park Multiplex 6506 W Warnimont Ave. Parkside School of the Arts 2969 S Howell Ave. Milwaukee French Immersion 2360 N 52nd Street Clarke Street School 2816 W Clarke Street Lloyd- Barbee School 4456 N Teutonia Ave. Humboldt Park School 3230 S Adams Street Grant Gordon (AKA Lee) School 921 W Meinecke Ave. Maryland Ave School 2418 N Maryland Ave. Morgandale School 3635 S 17th Street Riverwest Elementary School 2765 N Fratney Street Trowbridge School 1943 E Trowbridge Street Gwen T Jackson 2130 W Center Street Cass Street Playground 1620 N Cass Street

Visit the DPW's website for more information on all Milwaukee parking regulations.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error