Milwaukee declares Snow Emergency for Thursday night: How to safely park your car

MILWAUKEE — A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Milwaukee for Thursday, February 13.
What does that mean? Drivers should not park on main streets (arterials), and alternate side parking is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Residents should plan on moving their vehicles to the odd-numbered side of all side streets by 10 p.m. Thursday.
MPS has agreed to make several schools available for off-street parking starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. You just have to move your car by 7 a.m. Friday. Here's a full list:
|Wedgewood Park Multiplex
|6506 W Warnimont Ave.
|Parkside School of the Arts
|2969 S Howell Ave.
|Milwaukee French Immersion
|2360 N 52nd Street
|Clarke Street School
|2816 W Clarke Street
|Lloyd- Barbee School
|4456 N Teutonia Ave.
|Humboldt Park School
|3230 S Adams Street
|Grant Gordon (AKA Lee) School
|921 W Meinecke Ave.
|Maryland Ave School
|2418 N Maryland Ave.
|Morgandale School
|3635 S 17th Street
|Riverwest Elementary School
|2765 N Fratney Street
|Trowbridge School
|1943 E Trowbridge Street
|Gwen T Jackson
|2130 W Center Street
|Cass Street Playground
|1620 N Cass Street
Visit the DPW's website for more information on all Milwaukee parking regulations.
