Milwaukee declares Snow Emergency for Thursday night: How to safely park your car

Snow has come to an end, but Storm Team 4 is tracking another system that will move through Friday night into Saturday morning.
MILWAUKEE — A snow emergency has been declared for the City of Milwaukee for Thursday, February 13.

What does that mean? Drivers should not park on main streets (arterials), and alternate side parking is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Residents should plan on moving their vehicles to the odd-numbered side of all side streets by 10 p.m. Thursday.

MPS has agreed to make several schools available for off-street parking starting at 7 p.m. Thursday. You just have to move your car by 7 a.m. Friday. Here's a full list:

Wedgewood Park Multiplex6506 W Warnimont Ave.
Parkside School of the Arts2969 S Howell Ave.
Milwaukee French Immersion2360 N 52nd Street
Clarke Street School2816 W Clarke Street
Lloyd- Barbee School4456 N Teutonia Ave.
Humboldt Park School3230 S Adams Street
Grant Gordon (AKA Lee) School921 W Meinecke Ave.
Maryland Ave School2418 N Maryland Ave.
Morgandale School3635 S 17th Street
Riverwest Elementary School2765 N Fratney Street
Trowbridge School1943 E Trowbridge Street
Gwen T Jackson2130 W Center Street
Cass Street Playground1620 N Cass Street

Visit the DPW's website for more information on all Milwaukee parking regulations.

