MILWAUKEE — TikTok is back online after a temporary shutdown late Saturday night, leaving local creators both relieved and concerned about the platform's uncertain future.

The shutdown followed a Supreme Court decision upholding a law banning TikTok in the U.S. over data privacy concerns.

Many users, including local content creators, shared farewell videos fearing the app’s removal on Sunday.

“I posted my last little goodbye video,” said MK Drayna, owner of Whisk Chick Cake Studio.

Drayna has used TikTok to help her business thrive, attributing much of her success to the platform.

“Just from TikTok alone, I made over $24,000 in 2024,” she said. “At least half of my current clients find me on TikTok.”

Despite the app’s importance to her business, Drayna said she was prepared for possibly losing it.

“I had made peace with it. It’s been hugely instrumental, but it’s already done so much for me that if it goes away, it’s not going to take away too much," she said.

Kaylee Staral MK Drayna is the owner of Whisk Chick.

The shutdown was short-lived.

On Sunday morning, TikTok restored access to its U.S. users after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to issue an executive order delaying the ban.

Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu, cohosts of the Crash Dummies Podcast, were among those relieved by the app’s return. The duo has built a TikTok following of over $1 million, with their first post going viral three years ago.

“A lot of people found our podcast through TikTok,” Johnson said.

Check out: Milwaukee creators celebrate TikTok's return; share concerns about app's future

Future of TikTok in limbo

While they credit much of their success to the app, Johnson and Esiobu emphasized the importance of diversifying across platforms.

“The same stuff posted on TikTok gets posted on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook,” Esiobu said. “Even though it would definitely hurt us because it’s an avenue people use to find our podcast, we’re always prepared.”

Kaylee Staral Pat Johnson (left) and Mike Esiobu (right) are co-hosts of Crash Dummies podcast.

For Drayna, the weekend’s uncertainty served as a reminder of how unpredictable digital platforms can be.

“Seeing how quickly it can be taken away, I’ll definitely take advantage of other platforms more,” she said.

