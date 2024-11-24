Milwaukee couple's proposal goes on after SnowGlobe Milwaukee's delayed opening

FRANKLIN, Wis. — FRANKLIN, Wis. — A weather-related delay at a Milwaukee-area holiday festival didn't stop one couple from celebrating a life-changing moment Saturday.

Nick De Stefanis was determined to propose to his girlfriend, Ashley Masterson, at SnowGlobe Milwaukee powered by Enchant.

“It’s really magical. I’m so glad it worked out too, it’s beautiful,” Masterson smiled, showing off her new engagement ring.

TMJ4 News

The winter festival, featuring light displays and holiday attractions, was slated to open earlier this weekend at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin.

However, officials with SnowGlobe postponed the opening.

Joshua James, Vice President of Social House Entertainment, the company behind the event, said the weather on Wednesday and Thursday delayed critical work.

"The wind caused a lot of damage on-site, particularly when building the ice and setting up giant holiday light structures," James explained. "We waited until the last minute because we weren't giving up."

TMJ4 News

Some ticket holders took to social media to express their disappointment with the outcome.

As De Stefanis worried about his proposal plans, James and his team worked to ensure the couple’s moment happened as scheduled.

"We didn't want to cancel this proposal," James said. “His mom was coming in and we didn’t want to let him down. I know we let other people down by having to cancel, but on a case-by-case basis, we will try and do everything we possibly can.”

Disguised as a behind-the-scenes tour, the proposal was successful, and the couple celebrated under the twinkling lights of the not-yet-open festival.

At the same time, crews continued to set up the final pieces of the event, including finishing the ice rink.

“We want to make sure the experience is what they paid for. We could’ve opened this weekend but ice skating would’ve been down and not everything would've been lit up,” James said. “We will get the gates open. We just have to light it up now. Plug it in, and we’re ready to go.”

For those who purchased tickets to the event, SnowGlobe said they can still be used any day during operating hours from Nov. 29 to Dec. 30., or ticket holders can opt for a refund. Anyone with questions should email info@snowglobemagic.com.

SnowGlobe Milwaukee will officially open on Friday, Nov. 29. Tickets are available here.

