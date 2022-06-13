Milwaukee County Zoo's giraffe calf needs a name, vote now!

MILWAUKEE — June 21 marks the last day where people can submit name ideas for Milwaukee County Zoo’s newest baby giraffe.

The Milwaukee County Zoo welcomed the calf late May and has put together a short list of names that people can choose from:

Kadiri , which is Swahili for “as much”

, which is Swahili for “as much” Poppy , recognizing the remembrance poppy, a symbol of Memorial Day weekend when the calf was born

, recognizing the remembrance poppy, a symbol of Memorial Day weekend when the calf was born Majira , which is Swahili for “summer” because the calf was born on the unofficial start to summer

, which is Swahili for “summer” because the calf was born on the unofficial start to summer Nakala, which is Swahili for “copy or mimic” because the calf looks just like mom Marlee

People can vote once a day with a chance to win a giant plush giraffe and Zoo ticket package. Winners will be announced after World Giraffe Day on June 21. To vote, click here.

The new calf is the third calf to the Zoo’s 10-year-old giraffe, Marlee.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip