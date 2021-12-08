Milwaukee County Zoo's annual 'Giving Tree' on display through Dec. 31

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo's annual "Giving Tree" will be on display through Dec. 31.

Decked out with sparkling lights and ornaments with animal wishes, you can find this year's Giving Tree in the zoo's U.S. Bank Gathering Place.

The annual holiday tradition gives guests the opportunity to give a gift, gift card or donation to their favorite animal.

The Giving Tree is decorated with handmade paper ornaments featuring animal enrichment requests from the zookeepers. The requests range from food treats to donations. Visitors can choose any ornament to take home and purchase the item listed.

Officials say gifts can be dropped off at the Zoo’s Administration Office and to let the gate attendant know you’re visiting on behalf of the Giving Tree.

To learn more about the Giving Tree, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip