Milwaukee County Zoo's 'a la Carte' event to return in August, headliners announced

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced headliners for its 2022 a la Carte event on Monday.

The event returns to the zoo Aug. 18-21. There are also new hours for the festival. It will run Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A la Carte will feature local foods, live music, and over 2,000 animals!

Below are the headliners for this year's event. The following will perform at the Caribou Main Stage:

Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.: Bella Cain

Friday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.: Spin Doctors

Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m.: De La Buena

Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.: Plain White T's

Local bands will also perform on five stages throughout the zoo.

Local restaurants you can find at a la Carte include:

Café El Sol

Saz’s

Catalano Corn

Scrima’s Pizza

C-Viche

Shawarma House

La Masa

Thunder Bay

Meat on the Street

Ultimate Confections

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Wong’s Wok



There will also be art projects for kids on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Other zoo favorites you can expect to see this year include the Safari Train, Animal in Action Talks, Ocean Connections, Goat Yard, and Kohl’s Wild Theater. Visitors can also see more than 15 animatronic creatures found in cultures throughout the world at Dino Don's Dragon Kingdom in the Small Mammals building.

All musical entertainment is included with admission. Food, special attractions, and zoo rides must be purchased separately. The zoo says further information on flexible admission rates for a la Carte will be released soon.

