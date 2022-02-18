Milwaukee County Zoo upgrading penguin exhibit, front entrance

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo received a $3.5 million grant to upgrade the Humboldt penguin exhibit at the zoo's front entrance, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The zoo was one of 27 local governments and organizations to receive a grant from the state's Tourism Capital Investment Grant program, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. The program is funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which is disbursed by the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

"We hope to make it a little bit more engaging and give the penguins some more space and give the staff a little extra room to be able to really manage that group of animals," Milwaukee County Zoo executive director Amos Morris told the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The zoo is currently in the planning and design phase for the new exhibit, which could take six to eight months. The zoo will then begin to hire contractors. Morris said the zoo hopes to begin work in 2023.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the zoo is also looking for additional county funding for further improvements to its front entrance. This includes improvements to the ticketing experience, such as renovating the main building so guests can purchase tickets there instead of before the parking lots. In return, Morris said it will ease traffic during the busier months.

The zoo also hopes to upgrade its carousel and add a birthday party room, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports.

