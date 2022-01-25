Milwaukee County Zoo offering a one-of-a kind Valentine's Day gift

MIL.WAUKEE — Get that special Valentine in your life a very special gift for the holiday.

The Milwaukee County Zoo has a limited time offer to sponsor one of its fennec foxes for a whole year. Ollie and Artie live in the Small Mammals Building. You might recognize them by their big ears and eyes and compact furry bodies.

For $50, you can sponsor Ollie or Artie. The package includes a plush fennec fox toy, a solid chocolate heart, a certificate of your sponsorship, an invitation to an event in August just for animal sponsors, and more. Shipping and handling are included, but you must put your order in by February 7th.

Leaders with the Zoo say the Zoological Society is a non-profit, and sponsorships like these help raise money to support the animals.

