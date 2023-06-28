Milwaukee County Zoo moves animals inside due to poor air quality

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo alerted the community Wednesday morning that almost all animals will be inside due to poor air quality.

“The animal care team, as always, closely monitors the wellbeing of the animals and several animals...will not be outside, but viewable in their indoor habitat,” the Zoo shared on Facebook.

This entails that the Zoo will still be open, just outdoor exhibits will be moved indoors. However, as of now, the Miller Lite Giraffe experience remains open.

The Kohl's Wild Theater and Zoo Expeditions will be closed Wednesday. The gorillas, bonobos, siamangs, orangutans, and jaguars will not be outside, but rather in their respective indoor enclosures.

Zoo Expeditions are expected to reopen Thursday, June 29.

For more information access the Milwaukee County Zoo press release on their website or read the Facebook post below.

