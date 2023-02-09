Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of jaguar Stella

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced its jaguar, Stella, was euthanized on Sunday due to chronic age-related health conditions.

The zoo says its team noticed Stella was experiencing gastrointestinal discomfort last week. The team responded with testing, examinations, and emergency procedures, and collaborated with veterinary specialists.

Milwaukee County Zoo The Milwaukee County Zoo announced its jaguar, Stella, was euthanized on Sunday due to chronic age-related health conditions.

Unfortunately, Stella's health continued to decline and she didn't respond to supportive care.

"We will miss her 'picture-perfect' face and striking green eyes," the zoo said Thursday.

Stella's lead zookeeper said the big cat was "a force" and "will be missed beyond words."

Stella was 19 years old and had two litters with a male jaguar, Pat. She arrived in Milwaukee in 2005 from the Fort Worth Zoo.

The zoo shared more about Stella's health and her time in Milwaukee on their website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip