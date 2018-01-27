Milwaukee County Zoo announces birth of new Gentoo Penguin

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee County Zoo announced another new addition to their animal family this week.

On Friday morning, the Zoo posted a video of their new “Gentoo Penguin.” The Zoo says the chick was hatched on December 18 to parents, Oscar and Fiona.

The chick will be off exhibit for the time being -- until its adult feathers come in.

No name has been determined for the chick yet. The zoo says it will be decided once the chick’s gender is determined.

The Zoo says it will post updates on the new penguin's progress on their social media pages.