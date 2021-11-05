Milwaukee County War Memorial Center honors female veterans with traveling exhibit

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County War Memorial Center is celebrating women who have served in the military with a traveling exhibit that started on Thursday.

The "I Am Not Invisible" exhibit features 32 local female veterans from every military branch and service era since the Second World War, according to a release from the center on Friday.

The exhibit also features the war correspondent Meg Jones, who embedded eight times with Wisconsin soldiers during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The bios are written by Milwaukee journalist Meg Jones.

The exhibit is on display at the War Memorial Center through the end of the year. It is free and open to the public during regular business hours.

Next year, the exhibit travels to schools, libraries, community centers, government buildings and businesses, according to the center. Exhibit stops will feature appearances by veterans.

Learn more on their website here.

