Milwaukee County Transit System worker rescues kitten found in grocery bag

The kitten was found in a plastic bag near the MCTS Fleet Building.
Facebook/Milwaukee County Transit System
MCTS Buildings and Ground Manager, Jamie Hinrich, rescued a kitten found in a plastic grocery bag.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Nov 04, 2021
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) worker came to the rescue of one fluffy kitten on Thursday.

"The MCTS Buildings and Grounds Department is amazing at keeping our properties in tip-top shape, but it turns out they also know a thing or two about taking care of kittens," MCTS said on Facebook.

MCTS said Buildings and Gound Manager Jamie Hinrich found the kitten inside a plastic grocery bag between the fence and bushes near the MCTS Fleet Building.

Hinrich quickly scooped it up and took the kitten to safety.

There is no word on where the kitten went or if it will be up for adoption.

