Milwaukee County Transit System worker rescues kitten found in grocery bag

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) worker came to the rescue of one fluffy kitten on Thursday.

"The MCTS Buildings and Grounds Department is amazing at keeping our properties in tip-top shape, but it turns out they also know a thing or two about taking care of kittens," MCTS said on Facebook.

MCTS said Buildings and Gound Manager Jamie Hinrich found the kitten inside a plastic grocery bag between the fence and bushes near the MCTS Fleet Building.

Hinrich quickly scooped it up and took the kitten to safety.

There is no word on where the kitten went or if it will be up for adoption.

